‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Trailer: A Young Singer Gets a Ghost Backup Band

The first official trailer for Netflix’s Julie and the Phantoms, a music-driven coming-of-age story…with ghosts…has arrived. Netflix has set a September 10, 2020 premiere date for the nine episode first season.

The cast is led by Madison Reyes as Julie, Charlie Gillespie as Luke, Owen Patrick Joyner as Alex, Jeremy Shada as Reggie, and Booboo Stewart as Willie. Cheyenne Jackson plays Caleb, Carlos Ponce is Ray, Sonny Bustamante is Carlos, Jadah Marie is Flynn, Sacha Carlson is Nick, and Savannah Lee May plays Carrie.

Dan Cross and Dave Hoge (The Thundermans, Pair of Kings) handled showrunner duties and executive produced with Emmy and DGA award winner Kenny Ortega (the High School Musical franchise), George Salinas, Jaime Aymerich, Michel Tikhomiroff, and Fabio Danesi. Kenny Ortega and Paul Becker are the choreographers, with Ortega, Paul Becker, Kristin Hanggi, and Kabir Akhtar directing season one episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

High schooler Julie (Reyes) lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Gillespie, Joyner, Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she’s inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

From Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega comes a fresh and exciting new musical series about embracing life’s ups and downs, following your dreams, and discovering the power of your own voice.

Julie and the Phantoms Soundtrack List:

The soundtrack, executive produced by Kenny Ortega, will be released on September 10th.

1 Now or Never

2 Wake Up

3 Bright

4 This Band is Back (Reggie’s Jam)

5 Wow

6 Flying Solo

7 I Got the Music

8 The Other Side of Hollywood

9 All Eyes On Me

10 Finally Free

11 Perfect Harmony

12 Edge of Great

13 Unsaid Emily

14 You Got Nothing to Lose

15 Stand Tall







