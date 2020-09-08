‘Soulmates’ Releases a Full Trailer and Episode Posters

What if one special test could help you find your soulmate? AMC’s episodic anthology series Soulmates offers answers to that question with the ominous assurance that “it’s perfectly harmless.”

Soulmates is kick off its six-episode season on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Each episode will feature a different cast. The ensemble includes Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA), David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Malin Akerman (Billions). Bill Skarsgård (Castle Rock), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), JJ Feild (Turn), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) also star in episodes.

Emmy Award winner Will Bridges (Black Mirror) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) created the series and executive produce. Bridges is also the episodic anthology series’ writer.

The Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six one-hour episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.







