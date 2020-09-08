BTS and “Dynamite” Set Another Billboard Hot 100 Record

K-pop stars BTS continues to make history as their mega-hit “Dynamite” spent a second consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The group recently made history when they became the first all Korean act to hit number one on that same chart. By extending their reign in the top spot, they’ve made history once again.

“Dynamite” retained its number one position on this week’s Hot 100 chart with 17.5 million U.S. streams and 182,000 downloads sold over the week ending September 3, 2020, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. “Of the 43 songs that have entered the Hot 100 at No. 1 all-time, ‘Dynamite’ is the 20th to have remained on top in its second week,” reports Billboard.

The song also spent its second week at number one on the Digital Song Sales chart. Of note, its second-week sales are greater than the biggest sales week for any other song released this year.

The group took to Twitter to share the good news, posting a video in which they excitedly screamed while thanking fans. (The hashtag translates to “OurArmyReceivedAnAward.)

No strangers to shattering records, BTS’ music video for “Dynamite” broke the record for the most viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube with a staggering 101.1 million views and garnering over three million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release. Earlier this year, BTS achieved their fourth number one album on Billboard 200 charts with Map of THE Soul: 7 – something they accomplished in less than two years. BTS moved past The Beatles who had held that record for 22 years.

The supergroup will start their next round of promotions in a matter of days. Up first is The Today Show on September 10th where they’re scheduled to perform “Dynamite” at 8am ET/PT. They’ll follow that up with a performance on NBC’s American’s Got Talent on September 16th at 8pm ET/PT and the iHeartRadio Music Festival taking place September 18th & 19th.

BTS has been hinting their next album will be coming out in the second half of 2020. No word yet on the exact release date, however they have been promising fans “they won’t be disappointed.”







