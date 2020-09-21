‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1 Episode 1 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

CBS All Access’ critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Star Trek: Discovery will make its broadcast debut on CBS on September 24, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT. The Covid-19 pandemic shook up network primetime programming and caused vacancies in CBS’s schedule. Star Trek: Discovery slides into an open spot, allowing those who don’t subscribe to CBS All Access to have the opportunity to see what they’ve been missing.

Season one originally premiered on CBS’s subscription service in 2017 where it became an instant must-see among Star Trek fans.

Season one of the Star Trek series stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Jason Isaacs as Captain Gabriel Lorca, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, and Shazad Latif as Starfleet Lieutenant Ash Tyler. Mary Wiseman palys Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Mary Chieffo is L’Rell, James Frain is Sarek and Michelle Yeoh plays Philippa Georgiou.

The series is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

“The Vulcan Hello” Plot: In the series premiere, while patrolling Federation space, the U.S.S. Shenzhou encounters an object of unknown origin, putting First Officer Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) to her greatest test yet.

Star Trek: Discovery Description:

Star Trek: Discovery follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.







