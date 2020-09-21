‘Black Narcissus’ Limited Series Unveils a Trailer, Poster and Premiere Date

FX’s limited series Black Narcissus will premiere on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. Black Narcissus is based on Rumer Godden’s critically acclaimed novel and stars Gemma Arterton, Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, and the late Dame Diana Rigg. Rigg (Game of Thrones, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service) passed away on September 10th after a short battle with cancer. She was 82.

The cast also includes Jim Broadbent as “Father Roberts,” Rosie Cavaliero as “Sister Briony,” Karen Bryson as “Sister Philippa,” Patsy Ferran as “Sister Blanche,” Nila Aalia as “Angu Ayah,” and Kulvinder Ghir as “General Toda Rai.” Chaneil Kular plays “Dilip Rai,” Dipika Kunwar is “Kanchi,” Gina McKee is “Sister Adela,” Soumil Malla is “Joseph Anthony,” and Gianni Gonsalves plays “Srimati Rai.”

Amanda Coe wrote the three-episode limited series and Charlotte Bruus Christensen directed. All three episodes will be released Nov. 23rd on FX and will be available on FX on Hulu on Nov. 24th.

The series is produced by DNA TV in association with FX Productions for BBC One and the FX Network. The Devs team of Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich served as executive producers along with Amanda Coe, Lucy Richer, and Ayela Butt.

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy.

During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh (Arterton) heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai (Ghir), who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean (Nivola), isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth (Franciosi). As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai (Kular) is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.