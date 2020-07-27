‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Lands an October Premiere Date

Season three of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on October 15, 2020. The third season will drop new episodes on Thursdays to subscribers of CBS’s video on-demand and digital streaming service.

The cast of the sci-fi drama is led by Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham. Doug Jones plays Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp is Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman is Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz is Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala is Cleveland “Book” Booker, and Michelle Yeoh plays Philippa Georgiou.

The series is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Season one premiered in September 2017 followed by season two in January 2019. Season one consisted of 15 episodes, season two had 14, and season three will offer up 13 one-hour episodes.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of CBS All Access:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

A Look Back at Season 2:

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.







