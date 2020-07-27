Travel Channel Examines Horror Stories with “Shock Docs” Series

The Conjuring investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren as well as the Amityville Horror house are among the topics covered on Travel Channel’s upcoming series of specials, Shock Docs. The series debuts on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT with new installments arriving throughout the fall.

“Travel Channel fans have an insatiable appetite for the classic cases that even the paranormal investigators revere,” stated Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. “In these ‘shockumentaries,’ we start at the beginning and explore why these places and cases remain the most famous – and the most haunted – in the country.”

Each two hour special will cover one of America’s most documented paranormal encounters. The first special focuses on Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Details on Episode 1, “Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren:”

“Over the course of their 50-year career, Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated thousands of hauntings. They documented some of the most famous cases ever recorded, including the Amityville Horror house, the real-life Rhode Island home behind The Conjuring films and the Bridgeport Poltergeist. Ed, a demonologist, and Lorraine, a clairvoyant, were an unassuming couple who devoted their lives to battling demonic forces inhabiting families or homes.

During the 1970s and 1980s, the Warrens made numerous appearances on television talking about their cases and spreading the word about the paranormal and preternatural worlds that exist all around us. Their life’s mission: to prove the existence of good and evil; God and the devil. Along the way, they pioneered many techniques still used in the field today, including audio and visual recording devices, advanced electromagnetic devices and even produced their own television show.

This two-hour special features interviews with their daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Tony Spera, who share never-before-broadcast audio of Ed conducting interviews for the Bridgeport, Connecticut, poltergeist case, and rare video of the Warrens helping a young woman coming under demonic possession. Tony also has granted the production access to his catalog of footage from his television series, Seekers of the Supernatural. It includes many hours of Ed and Lorraine discussing their work with Tony.”







