The official trailer for season three of Star Trek: Discovery debuted during CBS All Access’ celebration of Star Trek Day. The 8th of September is celebrated each year by Trekkies worldwide in recognition of Star Trek‘s premiere on September 8, 1966. This year CBS All Access not only treated fans to the much-anticipated new Star Trek: Discovery trailer as part of the annual celebration, they also unveiled a new logo and poster for the third season.

The cast is led by Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham. Doug Jones plays Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp is Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman is Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz is Dr. Hugh Culber, and David Ajala plays Cleveland “Book” Booker. Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, and Michelle Yeoh also appear in season three.

CBS All Access will be launching the 13-episode third season on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

The Season 3 Plot:

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

A Look Back at Season 2:

After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.







