‘Once Upon a Snowman’ Short Reveals Olaf’s Backstory

Disney will satisfy Frozen fans who really want to know the history of the adorable summer-loving snowman, Olaf, with Once Upon a Snowman. The new short features Josh Gad reprising his role as the second most famous snowman (Frosty still takes top honors) and was directed by Frozen 2‘s “Olaf” animation supervisor Trent Correy and story artist Dan Abraham.

“This is an idea that started to form when I was an animator on the first Frozen,” explained director Trent Correy. “Dan Abraham and I are so grateful and excited to have had the opportunity to direct this short, working with our incredible colleagues at Walt Disney Animation Studios.”

“Josh Gad gives one of the great animated voice performances as Olaf through the Frozen films,” said director Dan Abraham. “To have the opportunity to work with him in the recording booth was such a privilege and career highlight.”

Once Upon a Snowman will premiere on Disney+ on October 23, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios:

What happened to Olaf within the moments after Elsa created him as she was “letting it go” and building her ice palace, and when Anna and Kristoff first meet him in the forest? And how did Olaf learn to love Summer? The previously untold origins of Olaf, the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award®-winning 2013 Disney animated feature, Frozen, and its acclaimed 2019 sequel, are revealed in the all-new Walt Disney Animation Studios animated short, Once Upon a Snowman. The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.







