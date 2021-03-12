‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Adds 5 More Cast Members

Paramount+ confirmed five new series regulars have joined season one of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Babs Olusanmokun (The Night Of), Christina Chong (Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Les Norton), and Melissa Navia (Billions) have joined the cast of the new Star Trek series currently shooting in Toronto.

The cast announcement was accompanied by a one-minute video featuring the series’ stars discussing the start of production.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are guiding the new voyages of Starship Enterprise as co-showrunners.

“In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful,” said Akiva Goldsman. “With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life,” added Henry Alonso Myers. “For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.”

The five new cast members join Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

Co-showrunner/executive producer Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere (story by Goldsman, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and executive producer Jenny Lumet) and will direct the episode. Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are also on board as executive producers. The series is a CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment production.

Series Description, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.







