‘Spirit Untamed’ New Video Features Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams”

The just-released video from DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming family-friendly film Spirit Untamed features a new version of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.” The animated adventure was directed by Elaine Bogan (Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television’s Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) and is targeting a June 4, 2021 release in theaters.

The voice cast includes Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Julianne Moore (The Glorias), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), and Marsai Martin (Little). Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Walton Goggins (Justified), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Eiza González (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) also lend their voices to Spirit Untamed.

The film is a continuation of the Spirit franchise that kicked off with Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron released theatrically in 2002. Ennio Torresan co-directs and Karen Foster serves as a producer. Amie Doherty (DreamWorks Animation’s Marooned) composed the score.

The Plot, Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation:

An epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse, Spirit Untamed is the next chapter in the beloved story from DreamWorks Animation.

Lucky Prescott (Merced) never really knew her late mother, Milagro Navarro (González), a fearless horse-riding stunt performer from Miradero, a small town on the edge of the wide-open frontier.

Like her mother, Lucky isn’t exactly a fan of rules and restrictions, which has caused her Aunt Cora (Moore) no small amount of worry. Lucky has grown up in an East Coast city under Cora’s watchful eye, but when Lucky presses her own luck with one too many risky escapades, Cora picks up stakes and moves them both back with Lucky’s father, Jim (Gyllenhaal), in Miradero.

Lucky is decidedly unimpressed with the sleepy little town. She has a change of heart when she meets Spirit, a wild Mustang who shares her independent streak, and befriends two local horseback riders, Abigail Stone (Grace) and Pru Granger (Martin). Pru’s father, stable owner Al Granger (Braugher), is the best friend of Lucky’s father.

When a heartless horse wrangler (Goggins) and his team plan to capture Spirit and his herd and auction them off to a life of captivity and hard labor, Lucky enlists her new friends and bravely embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to rescue the horse who has given her freedom and a sense of purpose, and has helped Lucky discover a connection to her mother’s legacy and to her Mexican heritage that she never expected.