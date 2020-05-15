CBS has ordered Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to series and confirmed three fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery will lead the cast. Anson Mount will reprise his role as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn will play Number One, and Ethan Peck is back as Science Officer Spock.

According to CBS All Access’ official announcement, the new Star Trek series will be “based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise” and is set a decade prior to Captain Kirk taking the helm of the Enterprise.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

The first episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was written by Akiva Goldsman from a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as season one’s executive producers.

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” said Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just the latest in a string of Star Trek series that includes Star Trek: Discovery (returning for season three later this year), Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard.







