‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 5 Photos, Plot, and Cast List

NBC’s new family drama Council of Dads is taking a two week break and will return with episode five, “Tradition.” Episode five will air on May 28, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Tradition!” Plot – Robin tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver struggles with Peter’s transgression. Theo makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly gets some news about her adoptive family.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.