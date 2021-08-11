‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Stargirl season two episode one introduced what’s expected to be one of this season’s most entertaining new characters, Green Lantern’s daughter Jade/Jennifer-Lynn Harden (played by Ysa Penarejo). In an interview with EW, series creator Geoff Johns discussed introducing the character in the series’ second season. “She is the perfect foil for Courtney because she is literally everything Courtney thought she was in season 1 — she is the daughter of a huge superhero and she has this great power. Courtney sees Jennie as kind of the perfect hero, what Courtney thought she was, and it makes Courtney, as she says, feel less than and she can’t help it, it just happens,” said Johns.

Up next, season two episode two set to air on August 17, 2021. Episode two, “Summer School: Chapter Two,” was directed by Andi Armaganian from a script by James Dale Robinson.

Brec Bassinger returns to lead the cast as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl. Luke Wilson is Pat Dugan, Amy Smart is Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal is Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, and Anjelika Washington is Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite. The cast also includes Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

“Summer School: Chapter Two” Plot: UNEXPECTED ARRIVALS — Still on the lookout for evil in Blue Valley, Courtney (Bassinger) grows suspicious after an unexpected visitor shows up at the Dugan house. Meanwhile, Barbara (Smart) and Pat ( Wilson) become concerned after a visit from a mysterious antiques collector named Richard Swift (guest star Jonathan Cake). Elsewhere, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) puts her plan in motion.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The CW drama series DC’S Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore and her stepfather Pat Dugan as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.