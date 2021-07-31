‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Stargirl finally returns for its sophomore season with episode one, “Summer School: Chapter One.” Series creator Geoff Johns promises season two will be scarier than the first season and says he’s amped up the horror with the introduction of the new season’s villain, Eclipso.

“Eclipso is an amazing character for those who don’t know, he’s from the ’60s and he’s more of a demonic force in the same vein as like a Freddy Krueger or a Pennywise, and to have the kids and the adults go up against something like that this season, something that gets inside their heads and tries to expose their fears and their regrets and their guilt and use it against them and see if these heroes can rise up and stop it, it was all about darkness vs. light which is very perfect for somebody like Stargirl,” explains Johns.

Season two episode one was directed by Andi Armaganian from a script by Johns and will air on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Brec Bassinger returns to lead the cast as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl. Luke Wilson is Pat Dugan, Amy Smart is Barbara Whitmore, Yvette Monreal is Yolanda Montez/Wildcat, and Anjelika Washington is Beth Chapel/Dr. Mid-Nite. The cast also includes Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman/Shiv, and Nick Tarabay as Eclipso.

“Summer School: Chapter One” Plot: SCHOOL’S OUT — With summer break around the corner, Pat (Wilson) suggests the family take a vacation after seeing that Courtney (Bassinger) has been spending too much time focused on being Stargirl and not enough time on her schoolwork. Meanwhile, as Beth (Washington) attempts to reconnect with Chuck, she stumbles upon a major secret her parents have been keeping from her.

Elsewhere, Yolanda (Monreal) continues to be haunted by Brainwave’s death, and Rick (Gellman) secretly tracks Solomon Grundy after suspecting he may still be in the area.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The CW drama series DC’S Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore and her stepfather Pat Dugan as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.