HBO Max just unveiled the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated limited series, Station Eleven. The network also released three photos from the upcoming 10 episode series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s bestselling, critically acclaimed novel.

The trailer begins with a man and child stocking up on groceries and a confused clerk wondering if he should quit working and go somewhere. It’s hinted that some sort of apocalyptic event is taking place as the man and child trudge through the parking lot with five full shopping carts. It’s then quickly revealed a virus has killed off most of the population.

The cast of the post-apocalyptic drama includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty. Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler appear in recurring roles.

Patrick Somerville created the series and serves as showrunner. Somerville also executive produces along with Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, and Lucy Tcherniak direct.

The timing of HBO Max’s adaptation couldn’t be better, given what we’ve endured the past two years. Station Eleven will premiere on December 16, 2021.

HBO Max released the following synopsis for the limited series:

“A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”







