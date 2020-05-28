Step Up has been revived by Starz following its cancellation by YouTube. The premium network has snatched up the dance drama and has ordered a third season. According to Starz’s official announcement of the acquisition, season three will consist of 10 brand new episodes.

Step Up – the series – is inspired by the successful Step Up films. Holly Sorenson created the series and serves as executive producer.

“Holly and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the Step Up franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming for Starz. “This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

Starz reports the new season will feature some of the characters from seasons one and two. They describe the new season as “expanding the scope and storytelling as a 10-episode STARZ Original series.”

“The latest installment of Step Up not only reimagines the entire franchise but is filled with high energy, lots of heart and electrifying dance moves, and we’re very excited to reunite the talented cast and creative teams for another great season,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “This collaboration underscores our ability to work successfully across our businesses to supply premium content to STARZ.”

Returning cast members include Ne-Yo as “Sage Odom,” Naya Rivera as “Collette Jones,” Petrice Jones as “Tal,” Faizon Love as “Uncle Al,” Marcus Mitchell as “Dondre,” Jade Chynoweth as “Odalie,” Carlito Olivero as “Davis,” Terrence Green as “Rigo,” Eric Graise as “King,” and Kendra Oyesanya as “Poppy.” Tricia Helfer is joining the cast and will play “Erin.”

Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot from the original Step Up films are on board as executive producers. In addition, Step Up stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan will executive produce via Tatum’s Free Association company. Erik Feig will remain involved in the series as an executive producer along with Bill Brown.

Seasons one and two originally aired on YouTube and will be available on Starz prior to the third season premiere.

Plot Details, Courtesy of Starz:

“Inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya ), his partner in High Water and in life. The upcoming season will see Sage, Colette and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.”







