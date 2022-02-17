Netflix finally released new information on the upcoming long-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things. It seems like an eternity since season three premiered (way back in July 2019), and now we know season four will arrive in two batches. Stranger Things season four volume 1 will premiere on May 27, 2022. Volume two follows on July 1st.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced the premiere dates and dropped the disappointing news season five will be the series’ final season in an open letter to fans.

Season four stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Netflix also dropped new season four location posters and provided the following Stranger Things season four synopsis:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.