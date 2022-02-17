‘Fargo’ Will Return for a Fifth Season Set in 2019

FX has renewed the critically acclaimed limited series Fargo for a fifth season. The network’s official announcement confirmed season five will be set in 2019, however it didn’t reveal any casting information or when we can expect new episodes to premiere.

Season one starring Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, Martin Freeman, and Keith Carradine premiered in April 2014. Season two debuted in October 2015 with Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, and Jean Smart in starring roles. Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Michael Stuhlbarg led the cast of season three which debuted in April 2017.

The limited series’ most recent season arrived in September 2020 with Chris Rock, Jessie Buckley, Jason Schwartzman, and Ben Whishaw heading up the cast.

Peabody and Emmy Award winner Noah Hawley created the series and serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Warren Littlefield, Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark also executive produce. The series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” stated Eric Schrier, President, FX EntertainmentSchrier.

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM. “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”

FX released the following synopsis of Fargo season five:

Fargo has traveled through decades, cities and families, and the fifth installment will be no different: Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?







