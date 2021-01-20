‘Superman & Lois’ Gets an Expanded Super-Sized Premiere Event

The Flash fans are going to have to wait an additional week for the new season to kick off. The CW just announced they’ve created a “Super” Tuesday event for the premiere of the new comic book-inspired series, Superman & Lois.

The updated Tuesday, February 23, 2021 primetime schedule has Superman & Lois now debuting at 8pm ET/PT with an expanded 90-premiere. The series’ kick-off will be followed by the one-hour special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope airing at 9:30pm ET/PT.

The Flash rejoins The CW’s lineup on Tuesday, March 2nd at 8pm ET/PT. Superman & Lois will air on Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT.

Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Hoechlin stars as Clark Kent/Superman and Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch plays journalist Lois Lane. The season one cast also includes Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, and Dylan Walsh.

Todd Helbing (The Flash) writes and executive produces. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also executive produce the Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Superman & Lois Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan and Jordan could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang, a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing.

The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.







