‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 3 Photos, Cast, Trailer and Air Date

The trailer for Fox’s Prodigal Son season two episode three teases a scene of Martin at home, which is totally bonkers. All will be explained when episode three, “Alma Mater,” airs on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Alma Mater” Plot: When the headmaster of Bright’s alma mater is found murdered, he is forced to face a troubling secret from his past. Meanwhile, Jessica struggles with her decision to end things with Gil, Martin grows closer to Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle) and JT eagerly anticipates the birth of his baby.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.