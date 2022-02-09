‘Survivor’ Season 42 Castaways Face Game-Changing Twists

By
Rebecca Murray
-

Students, a stay-at-home dad, a healthcare worker, and a retired firefighter are among the 18 castaways who will be competing on CBS’s Survivor season 42. The new season will kick off on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with a special two-hour extended premiere.

Emmy Award-winner Jeff Probst returns to guide the castaways through the challenges as host.

CBS’s cast announcement included details on the upcoming season:

“After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of Survivor ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji.

These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.

The individuals competing on season 42 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”

Survivor Season 42
Pictured Top Left to Right: Lydia Meredith, Rocksroy Bailey, Marya Sherron, Jonathan Young, Mike Turner, Drea Wheeler, Romeo Escobar, Lindsay Dolashewich, Hai Giang, and Chanelle Howell. Pictured Bottom Left to Right: Zach Wurtenberger, Tori Meehan, Daniel Strunk, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Jenny Kim, Omar Zaheer, and Swati Goel in ‘Survivor’ season 42 (Photo: Robert Voets / CBS Entertainment 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
SURVIVOR SEASON 42 CASTAWAYS

  • Name: Chanelle Howell
    Age: 29
    Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
    Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
    Occupation: Executive recruiter
  • Name: Daniel Strunk
    Age: 30
    Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
    Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
    Occupation: Law clerk
  • Name: Drea Wheeler
    Age: 35
    Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
    Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
    Occupation: Fitness consultant
  • Name: Hai Giang
    Age: 29
    Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
    Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
    Occupation: Data scientist
  • Name: Jackson Fox
    Age: 48
    Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
    Current Residence: Houston, Texas
    Occupation: Healthcare worker
  • Name: Jenny Kim
    Age: 43
    Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
    Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
    Occupation: Creative director
  • Name: Jonathan Young
    Age: 29
    Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
    Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
    Occupation: Beach service co. owner
  • Name: Lindsay Dolashewich
    Age: 31
    Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
    Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
    Occupation: Dietitian
  • Name: Lydia Meredith
    Age: 22
    Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
    Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
    Occupation: Waitress
  • Name: Marya Sherron
    Age: 47
    Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
    Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
    Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
  • Name: Maryanne Oketch
    Age: 24
    Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
    Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
    Occupation: Seminary student
  • Name: Mike Turner
    Age: 58
    Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
    Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
    Occupation: Retired firefighter
  • Name: Omar Zaheer
    Age: 31
    Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
    Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
    Occupation: Veterinarian
  • Name: Rocksroy Bailey
    Age: 44
    Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
    Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
    Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
  • Name: Romeo Escobar
    Age: 37
    Hometown: Los Angeles
    Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
    Occupation: Pageant coach
  • Name: Swati Goel
    Age: 19
    Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
    Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
    Occupation: Ivy league student
  • Name: Tori Meehan
    Age: 25
    Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
    Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
    Occupation: Therapist
  • Name: Zach Wurtenberger
    Age: 22
    Hometown: Weston, Fla.
    Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
    Occupation: Student




