‘Survivor’ Season 42 Castaways Face Game-Changing Twists

Students, a stay-at-home dad, a healthcare worker, and a retired firefighter are among the 18 castaways who will be competing on CBS’s Survivor season 42. The new season will kick off on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with a special two-hour extended premiere.

Emmy Award-winner Jeff Probst returns to guide the castaways through the challenges as host.

CBS’s cast announcement included details on the upcoming season:

“After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of Survivor ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji.

These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.

The individuals competing on season 42 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”

Name: Chanelle Howell

Age: 29

Hometown: Hamden, Conn.

Current Residence: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Executive recruiter

Age: 30

Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: Law clerk

Age: 35

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec

Occupation: Fitness consultant

Age: 29

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam

Current Residence: New Orleans, La.

Occupation: Data scientist

Age: 48

Hometown: Pasadena, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Healthcare worker

Age: 43

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Creative director

Age: 29

Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.

Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Occupation: Beach service co. owner

Age: 31

Hometown: Morganville, N.J.

Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.

Occupation: Dietitian

Age: 22

Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.

Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.

Occupation: Waitress

Age: 47

Hometown: Lansing, Mich.

Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Age: 24

Hometown: Ajax, Ontario

Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario

Occupation: Seminary student

Age: 58

Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.

Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.

Occupation: Retired firefighter

Age: 31

Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario

Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario

Occupation: Veterinarian

Age: 44

Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Age: 37

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.

Occupation: Pageant coach

Age: 19

Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.

Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.

Occupation: Ivy league student

Age: 25

Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.

Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.

Occupation: Therapist

Age: 22

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.

Occupation: Student







