‘Survivor’ Season 42 Castaways Face Game-Changing Twists

Students, a stay-at-home dad, a healthcare worker, and a retired firefighter are among the 18 castaways who will be competing on CBS’s Survivor season 42. The new season will kick off on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT with a special two-hour extended premiere.
Emmy Award-winner Jeff Probst returns to guide the castaways through the challenges as host.
CBS’s cast announcement included details on the upcoming season:
“After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of Survivor ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players’ motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji.
These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.
The individuals competing on season 42 are from diverse backgrounds and bring a fresh perspective to this new era of the game; but the ultimate goal remains the same: to outwit, outplay and outlast, and in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.”SURVIVOR SEASON 42 CASTAWAYS
- Name: Chanelle Howell
Age: 29
Hometown: Hamden, Conn.
Current Residence: New York, N.Y.
Occupation: Executive recruiter
- Name: Daniel Strunk
Age: 30
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Current Residence: New Haven, Conn.
Occupation: Law clerk
- Name: Drea Wheeler
Age: 35
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Current Residence: Montreal, Quebec
Occupation: Fitness consultant
- Name: Hai Giang
Age: 29
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga. / Gia Rai, Bac Lieu, Vietnam
Current Residence: New Orleans, La.
Occupation: Data scientist
- Name: Jackson Fox
Age: 48
Hometown: Pasadena, Texas
Current Residence: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Healthcare worker
- Name: Jenny Kim
Age: 43
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Creative director
- Name: Jonathan Young
Age: 29
Hometown: Gadsden, Ala.
Current Residence: Gulf Shores, Ala.
Occupation: Beach service co. owner
- Name: Lindsay Dolashewich
Age: 31
Hometown: Morganville, N.J.
Current Residence: Asbury Park, N.J.
Occupation: Dietitian
- Name: Lydia Meredith
Age: 22
Hometown: Fredericksburg, Va.
Current Residence: Santa Monica, Calif.
Occupation: Waitress
- Name: Marya Sherron
Age: 47
Hometown: Lansing, Mich.
Current Residence: Noblesville, Ind.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
- Name: Maryanne Oketch
Age: 24
Hometown: Ajax, Ontario
Current Residence: Ajax, Ontario
Occupation: Seminary student
- Name: Mike Turner
Age: 58
Hometown: Hoboken, N.J.
Current Residence: Hoboken, N.J.
Occupation: Retired firefighter
- Name: Omar Zaheer
Age: 31
Hometown: Kitchener, Ontario
Current Residence: Whitby, Ontario
Occupation: Veterinarian
- Name: Rocksroy Bailey
Age: 44
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Current Residence: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
- Name: Romeo Escobar
Age: 37
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Norwalk, Calif.
Occupation: Pageant coach
- Name: Swati Goel
Age: 19
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Current Residence: Palo Alto, Calif.
Occupation: Ivy league student
- Name: Tori Meehan
Age: 25
Hometown: Tulsa, Okla.
Current Residence: Rogers, Ark.
Occupation: Therapist
- Name: Zach Wurtenberger
Age: 22
Hometown: Weston, Fla.
Current Residence: St. Louis, Mo.
Occupation: Student