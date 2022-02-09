‘Firestarter’ Trailer: Zac Efron Plays Dad to a Girl with Special Powers

Universal Pictures’ trailer for the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter finds the parents of a young girl with extraordinary powers arguing over the best approach to keeping her safe. The dad’s certain that if the feds ever discover her pyrokinetic powers the authorities will lock her away forever.

King’s Firestarter was previously adapted into a feature film in 1984 with Drew Barrymore playing the young girl with special powers. This version has Ryan Kiera Armstrong (American Horror Story: Double Feature) starring as Charlie. Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile) plays her dad, Andy, and Sydney Lemmon (Succession) is her mom, Vicky.

Kurtwood Smith (Amityville: The Awakening), John Beasley (The Purge: Anarchy), Michael Greyeyes (Home Before Dark), and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot) also star.

Keith Thomas (The Vigil) directed from a screenplay by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills). Blumhouse’s Jason Blum and Weed Road Pictures’ Akiva Goldsman produce, with Ryan Turek, Gregory Lessans, Scott Teems, Martha De Laurentiis, J.D. Lifshitz, and Raphael Margules executive producing.

John Carpenter (Halloween, Christine, The Fog) joins his fellow Halloween franchise composers Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies to compose Firestarter‘s score.

Universal will release Firestarter in theaters and on Peacock on May 13, 2022.

The Plot:

In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from the producers of The Invisible Man, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her.

For more than a decade, parents Andy (Efron) and Vicky (Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction.

Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious operative (Greyeyes) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans.







