‘Sweet Tooth’ is Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Smart move, Netflix. The streaming service has given a much-deserved second season order to Sweet Tooth, the fantasy drama based on the DC comic books by Jeff Lemire. According to Netflix, more than 60 million households watched the first season over its first four weeks in release.

The series focuses on a young human/animal hybrid named Gus who’s a mix of boy and deer. Christian Convery stars as Gus, Nonso Anozie is Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar is Dr. Singh, Will Forte is Richard, and Stefania LaVie Owen is Bear. The season one cast also included Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, and Neil Sandilands as General Abbot. James Brolin is the narrator.

Season one’s eight episodes launched on June, 4, 2021 and ended with Gus and his hybrid friends captured and on the verge of being used as research for a cure. Netflix confirmed season two will also consist of eight episodes, but didn’t offer any clues as to at what’s in store for the hybrids.

“It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey,” stated executive producer, writer, director, and showrunner Jim Mickle.

Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran will return as executive producers for season two. Evan Moore returns as a producer and Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joins the team as a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Season 1 Plot:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Anozie).

Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.







