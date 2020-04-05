‘Artemis Fowl’ Skips a Theatrical Release and Heads Straight to Disney+

With closed theaters and social distancing the new norm, Walt Disney Studios’ opted to change up the premiere of the action-adventure film, Artemis Fowl. Rather than postpone the release date until later in 2020 or shift it to 2021, Disney’s chosen to forego a theatrical run and instead release the film straight to Disney+.

Disney’s announcement didn’t include a specific release date but did indicate we should expect it to arrive this summer. It was scheduled for a May 29, 2020 theatrical release before the Coronavirus pandemic threw the world for a loop.

“With audiences largely unable to attend theatres in the current environment, we are thrilled to offer the premiere of Artemis Fowl on Disney+,” stated Ricky Strauss, President, Content & Marketing, Disney+. “Director Kenneth Branagh and his spectacular cast take viewers right into the vibrant, fantasy world of the beloved book, which fans have been waiting to see brought to life onscreen for years. It’s great family entertainment that is the perfect addition to Disney+’s summer lineup.”

Artemis Fowl‘s based on Eoin Colfer’s popular young adult book and was adapted for the screen by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl. The cast includes Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, Colin Farrell, and Judi Dench.

Director Branagh produces along with Judy Hofflund. Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney:

“In this fantastical, spellbinding adventure, 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, embarks on a journey to find his father (Farrell), who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler (Anozie), Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies.

Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”







