Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (WeCrashed), and Parker Posey (Lost in Space) are among the first batch of cast members announced for the upcoming episodic anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead. Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers) and Jillan Bell (Rough Night) are also set to star in the latest installment of AMC Networks’ The Walking Dead franchise.

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the Walking Dead Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” stated executive producer Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe.

Showrunner and executive producer Channing Powell added, “We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror and, yes, humor they bring to the screen.”

The new series will consist of “six original, standalone stories focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse,” according to AMC. Series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead) is directing three episodes, with Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds) each directing one episode.

AMC Networks is targeting a summer 2022 premiere on AMC and AMC+.








