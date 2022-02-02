‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 5 Photos: “Child Care” Preview

The hunt for a missing child is at the center of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode five. “Child Care” is set to air on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“Child Care” Plot – Owen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas (guest star Amy Acker) goes awry. Meanwhile, the members of the 126 arrive at a house fire and find a couple’s young daughter is missing. Then, Judd meets a teenager who has a profound impact on him.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.