‘Ted Lasso’ Holiday Short Finds Ted Searching for His Missing Mustache

Apple TV+’s award-winning feel-good comedy Ted Lasso is spreading a little holiday cheer with the release of a brand new holiday short. The five-minute video finds the AFC Richmond gang shocked to discover their fearless leader’s mustache has gone missing. And because this is a Ted Lasso holiday video, there’s both a happy ending and an important life lesson dished out.

The stop-motion animated short features the voices of series stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed.

Ted Lasso holds the record as the “most nominated freshman comedy series” in Emmy history, winning in categories including Best Comedy, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. The series also won a Peabody Award, three Critics Choice Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, and Jason Sudeikis earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Series Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination…and biscuits. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as ‘Sharon,’ a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.”