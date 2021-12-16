‘Suspicion’ Series with Uma Thurman Sets a February Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has set a February 4, 2022 premiere date for Suspicion starring Oscar nominee Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction). The Apple Original series will launch with the release of the first two episodes of the eight episode season, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Fridays.

Joining Uma Thurman for season one are Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Elyes Gabel (Scorpion), Elizabeth Henstridge (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Tom Rhys-Harries (White Lines), and Angel Coulby (Dancing on the Edge).

Man in the High Castle‘s Rob Williams is the showrunner and executive produces with Emmy Award nominee Chris Long (The Americans), Anna Winger, Amit Cohen, Maria Feldman, and Liat Benasuly. Keshet Productions’ Howard Burch and Alon Shtruzman along with Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir also executive produce.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Apple TV+ also released the first photos featuring Uma Thurman and Noah Emmerich.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

“When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted.

Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?”