‘Teen Titans Go!’ is Picked Up for Season 8

Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls are teaming up in the upcoming Teen Titans Go & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse. Details on the feature-length animated film were announced during Cartoon Network’s 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour. The animated feature will arrive on DVD, digital, and Blu-ray on May 24, 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. A premiere on Cartoon Network is set for May 28th followed by a release on June 28th on HBO Max.

The TCA panel also included the news Teen Titans Go!, the longest-running animated series in DC’s history, has earned an eighth season renewal order. Set to debut later this year, the eighth season will include the series’ 400th episode. Season eight will incorporate appearances by DC characters Beard Hunter and King Shark.

“The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive Super Hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” stated Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos, and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series.”

The talented voice cast of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse includes Kimberly Brooks as Bumblebee, Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, Keith Ferguson as Batman, Will Friedle as Lex Luthor & Aquaman, Grey Griffin as Wonder Woman, Young Diana, & Giganta, Phil LaMarr as The Flash, Hawkman, Green Lantern/John Stewart, and Scott Menville as Robin.

Max Mittleman voices Superman, Jessica McKenna is Aqualad, Khary Payton is Cyborg, Alexander Polinsky is Control Freak, Missi Pyle is Cythonna & Speaker of Nations, Tara Strong is Raven & Harley Quinn, Nicole Sullivan is Supergirl, and Cree Summer is Catwoman & Hippolyta.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family released the following plot description of Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse:

With the help of an ancient Kryptonian power, Lex Luthor unites the world’s Super-Villains to capture all of Earth’s Super Heroes, until … only the DC Super Hero Girls are left to stop the Legion of Doom. Our heroes must cross dimensions to rescue their fellow Super Heroes from the Phantom Zone, but a fortuitous wrong turn leads them to Titans Tower – where they find much-needed allies in the Teen Titans. The young Super Heroes discover their combined strength – and usual comic relief – are essential to save the day in this blockbuster event!







