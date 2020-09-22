‘That Animal Rescue Show’ Trailer: Who’s Rescuing Who?

The official trailer’s arrived for That Animal Rescue Show and I’m not crying, you’re crying! CBS All Access will launch the 10 episode documentary series on Thursday, October 29, 2020, with all 10 episodes available at once for your binge-watching pleasure.

Five-time Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater (Boyhood, Before Midnight, Before Sunset) and two-time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag (Twin Towers, You Don’t Have to Die) executive produce the docuseries which shows off Austin, Texas’ animal rescue community. Nayeema Raza, Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw, and Julia Eisenmen also serve as executive producers.

The series comes from CBS Television Studios in association with Dr. Phil’s Stage 29, Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction, and Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 Productions.

That Animal Rescue Show Description:

That Animal Rescue Show follows the animal rescue community in and around Austin, Texas, where Linklater lives. The docuseries provides a window into this captivating world through moving, humorous and powerful stories of animals and the humans who love them.

The episodes transport audiences to a ranch where humans heal alongside goats, a pioneering no-kill shelter that has saved the lives of 80,000 dogs and cats, an arena where children disabilities learn to walk with the help of horses and a program in which female prisoners find second chances alongside rescue puppies. They feature extraordinary characters including a volunteer wildlife veterinarian who rehabilitates squirrels and eagles, a homeless woman who dedicates herself to three cows she tows along with her and young couples who have opened their homes to abandoned 200-pound pigs.

Throughout, the series captures the inspiring, life-changing bond that occurs between people who have dedicated their lives to rescue and the animals who rescue them right back.







