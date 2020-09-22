‘The 100’ Season 7 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “The Dying of the Light”

Two more episodes – that’s all that’s left for The CW’s The 100. Season seven episode 15 arrives on September 23, 2020 and new photos have just been released leading up to its premiere. “The Dying of the Light” was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Kim Shumway.

Season seven stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, and Richard Harmon as Murphy. Tasya Teles is Echo, Shannon Kook plays Jordan, JR Bourne is Russell Lightbourne VII, Shelby Flannery is Hope Diyoza, Ivana Milicevic is Diyoza, Adina Porter is Indra, and Chuku Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago.

“The Dying of the Light” Plot: CLOSING IN – Clarke (Taylor) and Octavia (Avgeropoulos) mount a desperate rescue mission as the Disciples close in on what they want.







Season 7 Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The seventh and final season opens with our heroes picking up the pieces of the society they destroyed on Sanctum. Still reeling from her mother’s death, Clarke, perhaps more than anyone, feels the toll of years upon years of fighting and loss. The group soon finds that maintaining order among the competing factions is no easy feat, and one that has them questioning whether their commitment to doing better was worth the price.

At the same time, our heroes must contend with new obstacles on a scale beyond any that they previously experienced as they unravel the mysteries of the Anomaly. What they encounter on this epic journey pushes them to their limits both physically and emotionally, challenging their long-held conceptions of family, love, and sacrifice. Ultimately, our heroes must answer for themselves what it means to truly live, and not just survive.