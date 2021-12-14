‘The Afterparty’ Trailer Sets Up a Murder Mystery

A murder at high school reunion afterparty is the setup for The Afterparty, Apple TV+’s upcoming murder-mystery comedy series. The just-released trailer introduces the soon-to-be victim, played by Dave Franco (The Rental), as a rich dude no one actually likes who hosts a party for his former classmates.

The search for the murderer is told through different (probably conflicting) perspectives. Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) stars as the police detective in charge of the investigation, and Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Ben Schwartz (House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag) play the classmates under investigation.

Season one will premiere on Friday, January 28, 2022 with the release of the eight-episode season’s first three episodes. New episodes will follow on subsequent Fridays.

Oscar-winning filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, 21 Jump Street) are the creative forces behind the Apple TV+ series. Miller created the series and serves as director and showrunner. He also executive produces with Phil Lord, his Lord Miller producing partner, as well as Emmy nominee Anthony King.

Apple TV+’s official season one description:

“The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion, with each episode exploring a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.”







