‘The Rookie’ Season 4 Episode 10 Photos, Promo, Cast and Plot

ABC’s cop drama The Rookie will return from its 2021-2022 winter break with season four episode 10, “Heart Beat.” Directed by SJ Main Muñoz from a script by Fredrick Kotto, episode 10 is set to air on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season four stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey. Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen and Eric Winter stars as Tim Bradford.

Guest stars include Jenna Dewan as Bailey, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Helena Mattson as Ashley McGrady, and Steve Kazee as Jason Wyler.

“Heart Beat” Plot: Now that John Nolan knows about Bailey’s past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why.