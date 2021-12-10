‘The Amazing Race’ Announces Season 33’s 11 New Teams

Covid-19 forced production to stop on season 33 of CBS’s reality competition series The Amazing Race resulting in a year and a half pitstop. Filming was finally able to resume this year, and teams once again set off on a race around the globe. Season 33 picked up production with strict safety measures in place and Phil Keoghan back to guide the action as host.

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” said Elise Doganieri, co-creator and executive producer of The Amazing Race. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Season 33 will kick off with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT. The upcoming season marks the 20th year of the series and will find the teams traveling to Portugal, Greece, France, and Los Angeles.

“The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” stated Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer of the CBS Original series. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

Per CBS: “The globe-trotting teams begin the season from their homes and travel to London, England, where they must find ‘The Queen’ and ‘Boris Johnson’ having a nosh. They then travel to Scotland, where the nearly 20-month pitstop began. Host Phil Keoghan will utter the iconic words ‘the world is waiting for you (again)’ at the re-start line of leg four in Switzerland, and teams then travel through France, Greece, Portugal and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners of THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.”

The Amazing Race Season 33 Teams:

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28)

Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)

Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner

Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness

Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Marianela "Lulu" (37) and Marissa "Lala" (37) Gonzalez

Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde "Moe" Badger (42)

Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)

Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively.

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)

Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)

YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.







