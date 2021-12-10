Alliance of Women Film Journalists 2021 Nominees

Jane Campion’s brilliant Western The Power of the Dog tops the list of 2021 Alliance of Women Film Journalists EDA Awards nominees. The Power of the Dog received 12 nominations including nods in Best Director, Best Film, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Kirsten Dunst), and two nominations in the Best Actor in a Support Role (Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons) category.

Passing starring nominees Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga picked up nine nominations, with first-time feature filmmaker Rebecca Hall scoring nominations in the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

Members of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists* gave Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter eight nominations each. Belfast and The Lost Daughter earned Best Picture nominations as well as Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress nods.

Winners will be announced in January 2022.

Alliance of Women Film Journalists 15th Annual EDA Awards Nominees:

BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

• BELFAST

• LICORICE PIZZA

• THE LOST DAUGHTER

• PASSING

• THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director

• Paul Thomas Anderson for LICORICE PIZZA

• Kenneth Branagh for BELFAST

• Jane Campion for THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Maggie Gyllenhaal for THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Rebecca Hall for PASSING

Best Screenplay, Original

• BEING THE RICARDOS – Aaron Sorkin

• BELFAST – Kenneth Branagh

• DON’T LOOK UP – Adam McKay

• LICORICE PIZZA – Paul Thomas Anderson

• MASS – Fran Kranz

Best Screenplay, Adapted

• CODA – Sian Heder

• DUNE – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

• THE LOST DAUGHTER – Maggie Gyllenhaal

• PASSING – Rebecca Hall

• THE POWER OF THE DOG – Jane Campion

Best Documentary

• ASCENSION

• FLEE

• JULIA

• SUMMER OF SOUL

• VAL

Best Animated Film

• ENCANTO

• FLEE

• LUCA

• THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINE

• RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Best Actress

• Jessica Chastain – THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

• Olivia Colman – THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Lady Gaga – THE HOUSE OF GUCCI

• Kristen Stewart – SPENCER

• Tessa Thompson – PASSING

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

• Jessie Buckley – THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Ann Dowd – MASS

• Kirsten Dunst – THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Aunjanue Ellis – KING RICHARD

• Ruth Negga – PASSING

Best Actor

• Benedict Cumberbatch – THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Peter Dinklage – CYRANO

• Andrew Garfield – TICK, TICK…BOOM!

• Will Smith – KING RICHARD

• Denzel Washington – THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

• Jamie Dornan – BELFAST

• Troy Kostur – CODA

• Ciaran Hinds – BELFAST

• Jesse Plemons – THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Kodi Smit-McPhee – THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director

• BELFAST – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

• THE FRENCH DISPATCH – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat

• THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas

• KING RICHARD – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

• THE POWER OF THE DOG – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold

Best Cinematography

• BELFAST – Haris Zambarloukos

• DUNE – Greig Fraser

• PASSING – Eduard Grau

• THE POWER OF THE DOG – Ari Wegner

• THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH – Bruno Delbonnel

Best Editing

• BELFAST – Una Ni Dhonghalle

• DON’T LOOK UP – Hank Corwin

• DUNE – Joe Walker

• THE POWER OF THE DOG – Peter Sciberras

• WEST SIDE STORY – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Non-English-Language Film

• DRIVE MY CAR

• FLEE

• A HERO

• I’M YOUR MAN

• TITANE

FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor WOMEN only.

Best Woman Director

• Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Julia Dudournau – TITANE

• Maggie Gyllenhaal – THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Rebecca Hall – PASSING

• Sian Heder – CODA

Best Woman Screenwriter

• Jane Campion – THE POWER OF THE DOG

• Maggie Gyllenhaal – THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Rebecca Hall – PASSING

• Sian Heder – CODA

• Maria Schrader – I’M YOUR MAN

Best Animated Female

• Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz in ENCANTO

• Katie, Abbi Jacobsen in THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINE

• Raya, Kelly Marie Tran in RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

• Giulia, Emma Berman in LUCA

• Sisu, Awkwafina in RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

• Ariana DeBose in WEST SIDE STORY

• Alana Haim in LICORICE PIZZA

• Emilia Jones in CODA

• Renate Reinsve in THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

• Rachel Zegler in WEST SIDE STORY

Outstanding Achievement by A Woman in The Film Industry

• Victoria Alonzo for her achievements at Marvel Studios

• Maya Cade for establishing the Black Film Archive

• Anna Serner for 20 years of female forward work at the Swedish Film Institute

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying agism

• Dame Judi Dench

• Ms. Rita Moreno

• Dame Diana Rigg

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

• THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK: Ray Liotta and Michela DeRossi (38 years)

• RED ROCKET: Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 years)

• THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD: Salma Hayek and Samuel L Jackson (21 years)

• NIGHTMARE ALLEY: David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 years)

• LICORICE PIZZA: Alaina Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 years)

She Deserves A New Agent Award

• Amy Adams for THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW and DEAR EVAN HANSEN

• Melissa McCarthy for THE STARLING

• Chloe Grace Moretz for TOM AND JERRY

Most Daring Performance Award

• Sandra Bullock for THE UNFORGIVABLE

• Olivia Colman for THE LOST DAUGHTER

• Ruth Negga for PASSING

• Renate Reinsve for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

• Agatha Rouselle for TITANE

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

• THE BOSS BABY: THE FAMILY BUSINESS

• CRUELLA

• GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

• SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY

• TOM AND JERRY

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award

• Gina Carano, Nicki Minaj and Letitia Wright for using celeb status for antivax propaganda

• Producers, crew and cast of RUST for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

• Warner Bros for contributing to Mel Gibson’s resurgence by hiring him to direct LETHAL WEAPON 5.

* – I’m a member of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.

