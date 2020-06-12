‘The Bachelor’ Announces Its First Black Lead, Matt James, for Season 25

It took 24 seasons for ABC to finally cast its first Black lead on The Bachelor. Matt James was originally cast as part of the 2020 season of The Bachelorette, but that was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After an extensive fan campaign requesting more diversity, ABC selected James for a larger role – that of season 25 of The Bachelor‘s bachelor.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of Clare’s season,” explained Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor. We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience.”

The reality dating series has been slammed for its lack of diversity, and Burke promises Matt James’ casting is just the first step. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him,” said Burke.

Matt James broke the news on the June 12, 2020 edition of Good Morning America. Season 25 is expected to premiere in 2021.

Chris Harrison will return as host and Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric, and Peter Geist serve as executive producers.

Details on Matt James, Courtesy of ABC:

“While much of Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with him already, many will meet the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love for the first time. The North Carolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He went on to play professional football, before moving to New York City, where he now resides. His love of food and passion for giving back led to his creation of an organization that is designed to find creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City, encouraging physical and mental wellness, while also giving them opportunities for new experiences throughout the city.”







