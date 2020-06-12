‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 8 Photos, Cast, and Plot Details

A huge secret is set to be revealed on NBC’s Council of Dads season one episode eight. Episode eight, “Dear Dad,” will air on June 18, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

“Dear Dad” guest stars include Kevin Daniels, David Walton and Sharon Leal.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Dear Dad” Plot: Robin and the Council agree to tell Luly a shocking truth and she takes matters into her own hands. Oliver and Peter finally decide to adopt but learn some sobering news about the birth mother. Sam does his best to support Robin and she finds herself falling for him despite the chaos in her life.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.







