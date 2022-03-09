‘The Batman’ Spinoff ‘The Penguin’ Greenlit at HBO Max

Colin Farrell will be reprising his role as The Penguin from 2022’s The Batman in a limited series greenlit by HBO Max. The Penguin received a straight-to-series order and will be executive produced by Farrell and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham,” said Reeves.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

In addition to Farrell and Reeves, The Penguin will be executive produced by Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan, and Lauren LeFranc. LeFranc will also serve as the writer and showrunner. The limited series will be produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television

“I have long been a fan of the world of The Batman, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen,” said LeFranc.

HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said, “We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan, and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in The Batman to the next level.”

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright opened in theaters on March 2, 2022.







