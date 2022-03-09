‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teaser Trailer: Ewan McGregor Returns as the Jedi Master

Disney+’s teaser trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi begins with a voice-over by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). “The fight is done. We lost,” says Obi-Wan. We then see the Jedi Master watching over young Luke Skywalker and hoping he stays hidden.

In addition to the trailer, Disney+ also released a new batch of photos from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The cast of the limited series includes Hayden Christensen reprising his role as Darth Vader. Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also star.

Hayden Christensen made his Star Wars debut in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and reprised his role in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Ewan McGregor joined the iconic sci-fi franchise a bit earlier, debuting as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) before starring in Episode II and Episode III. Both were heard but not seen in 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Deborah Chow directed and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The Lucasfilm series will debut on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.







