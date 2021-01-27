‘The Bold Type’ Season 5 Will Be the Series’ Final Season

Filming’s underway on season five of Freeform’s The Bold Type which is now confirmed will be the series’ final season. A short video of the cast gathered for the first table read of the new season accompanied the final season announcement.

“The Bold Type is a brand-defining show for Freeform. It’s been refreshing, relatable and fun to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton lean on their friendship to navigate the complexities of modern life,” stated Tara Duncan, president of Freeform. “It’s one of my favorite shows, and I am proud that we are giving the series the sendoff Wendy, the incredible cast and crew, and the beloved fans all deserve.”

Season five is expected to premiere later this year with Nikohl Boosheri returning as Adena El-Amin. The cast of the final season will also include Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Stephen Conrad Moore, and Melora Hardin.

Showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon serve as executive producers.

“It has been a joy to watch Kat, Jane and Sutton live out their lives on screen over the last four seasons and become an inspiration for so many young women along the way,” said Universal Television president Erin Underhill. “This show will always hold a special place in my heart for its authenticity and ability to provoke meaningful conversations with each episode. I want to thank Wendy Straker Hauser and all the writers for telling these amazing stories that will undoubtedly live beyond the pages of Scarlet Magazine.”

“The Bold Type has been a gift that has truly changed my life. I spent my twenties in New York City working in magazines, so in many ways the show feels very personal to my experiences,” stated showrunner and executive producer Wendy Straker Hauser. “I have truly loved writing this show and living in this world. I will miss it terribly, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and glad to know it’s been a comfort to so many people out there.”

Freeform released the following description of the upcoming fifth season:

Season four of The Bold Type left Kat, Jane and Sutton at their limits, both personally and professionally, at Scarlet Magazine. In the final season, our trio is on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world. Their futures are bright, and their love and support for each other will never change.







