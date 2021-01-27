The cast of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will expand by three when it returns for the second half of season six. The network confirmed John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joined the zombie apocalypse series for the upcoming nine episodes of the sixth season.

Season six’s nine-episode second half will premiere on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Aisha Tyler (director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM) directs season six episode 13.

Glover, Stahl, and Carradine join a cast that includes Lennie James as Morgan, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Garret Dillahunt as John, and Austin Amelio as Dwight. Mo Collins plays Sarah, Alexa Nisenson is Charlie, Karen David is Grace, Colby Hollman is Wes, Zoe Colletti is Dakota, Jenna Elfman plays June, and Rubén Blades is Daniel.

Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Andrew Chambliss, showrunner Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert executive produce.

AMC released the following description of season six’s second half:

“As Morgan’s (James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, ‘The End is the Beginning.'”







