‘The Bold Type’ Season 4 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “Leveling Up”

Freeform’s The Bold Type returns for the second half of season four on June 11, 2020 with episode 11, “Leveling Up.” The network’s just released new photos, plot details, and a teaser of what’s to come when the series returns to its primetime slot of Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led Katie Stevens as Jane Sloan, Aisha Dee as Kat Edison, and Meghann Fahy as Sutton Brady. Sam Page is Richard Hunter, Matt Ward is Alex Crawford, Stephen Conrad Moore is Oliver Grayson, and Melora Hardin plays Jacqueline Carlyle.

“Leveling Up” Plot – In “Leveling Up,” three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

During the recent midseason finale, Kat, Jane and Sutton each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives. Sutton and Richard tied the knot, but their relationship will continue to be bicoastal since Sutton was finally promoted to Scarlet stylist. Jane was given her own vertical but ended things with Ryan when she learned the true extent of his betrayal and went forward with her double mastectomy. Kat took a stand when she once again went up against RJ Safford about his personal beliefs but lost her job at Scarlet in the process.

In the upcoming episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives shocking news which upends her world. Kat tries to find a new direction in her life.