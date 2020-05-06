‘Run’ Season 1: Episodes 6 and 7 Details and Air Dates

Run is set to finish up its season one run on HBO on May 24, 2020 with an episode titled “Trick.” HBO’s just released plot details on the season finale as well as the penultimate episode airing May 17, 2020.

The half-hour relationship comedy stars Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead, Godless) and Domhnall Gleeson (Catastrophe, Black Mirror) as exes who make the split-second decision to run away from their lives and reunite in New York after 17 years apart. Season one guest stars include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as Laurel, Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Laurence, Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud, and Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) as Fiona.

Writer Vicky Jones (Killing Eve) executive produces along with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo, and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films.

Run Season 1 Episodes 6 and 7:

Season 1, episode 6: “Tell”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 17 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Stranded in the middle of nowhere, Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) argue about what to do next. Each affected by the other’s desperation, the two must come together to confront their actions. Meanwhile, Laurel makes a gruesome discovery and receives an eventful visit from Detective Babe Cloud.

Written by Vicky Jones; directed by Natalie Bailey.

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 24 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With the end of their journey approaching, Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) consider their future together. Are they finally being honest with each other? Babe (Tamara Podemski) and Laurel (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) are forced together as they follow a new lead.

Written by Adam Countee; directed by Kevin Bray.







