The brand new “Vought-A-Burger” themed teaser for the upcoming animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical not only shows off more of what’s in store but also reveals additional voice cast members. The eight-episode anthology series is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 4, 2022.

Lending their voices to the comedy set in the world of The Boys‘ are Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, and Kumail Nanjiani. The voice cast also includes Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Youn Yuh Jung.

The long list of executive producers includes Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The Boys comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson are also involved as executive producers.

The Boys Presents: Diabolical is a production of Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Prime Video offered the following description of the upcoming animated anthology series:

“The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, dreamt up by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.”







