‘Ozark’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: “Sanctified” Part 1 Finale

Strap into your seats because Netflix’s Ozark season four episode seven – the part one finale – is a wild and crazy ride. Episode seven opens with a flashback to season one where it all started, with Marty’s old business partner describing Marty (Jason Bateman) as living a tragically subdued life. Seven season Marty can confirm there’s absolutely nothing subdued about the life he’s leading now.

Ruth (Julia Garner) is packing up her truck to leave when Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) confesses he’s not leaving. He’s decided to remain in town and marry Darlene. Ruth wants to know if he’s messing with her and Wyatt explains that if he doesn’t do it Zeke will end up in a foster home.

Ruth’s willing to go get Zeke for him if that’s what he wants. She warns him Darlene’s dangerous and just killed the head of the KC mob. Wyatt reminds her no one knows that except the two of them. (He didn’t get the memo that she told Frank Jr. about this dad.) Wyatt says he loves Darlene and Ruth replies, “I love you.” He claims he doesn’t want to go and that he never did.

“You know what…I’m sorry, okay? I’m sorry that you’re sad. I’m sorry that your boyfriend died. And I’m sorry that you’re lonely,” says Wyatt. Before taking off he reiterates that he loves Darlene and he’s going to marry her.

Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Marty, Wendy (Laura Linney), and attorney Jim Rattelsdorf (Damian Young) meet with the FBI at an abandoned mall. Jim Rattelsdorf begins by stating Omar has ceded power to his nephew, Javier Elizondro. In exchange for freedom of mobility and a promise of immunity, Navarro has provided the information necessary to apprehend Javi and to also neutralize the Navarro cartel entirely.

Everyone’s shocked when an FBI agent interrupts Jim and reveals the bureau has had time to reflect and has decided Omar will be staying on as head of the cartel for the next five years. Jim wants to talk to his client about this new development and says they’ll reconvene later. The agent states there will be no reconvening; this happens today. Jim tells him that’s not happening.

Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) is upset and tells Agent Clay she needs a word with her. Maya wants to know if they aren’t going to bring down the cartel, then what are they doing there. Clay replies, “You actually thought we were going to bring down one of the biggest cartels in North America?” acting as if Maya was ridiculous to think so. Maya confirms that’s exactly what she thought.

Agent Clay thinks this collaboration makes sense from the FBI’s point of view. Maya snidely replies, “And here I thought you were justifying taking five more years’ worth of money seizures.” Clay doesn’t like that remark and tells Maya the Bureau doesn’t have to answer to her. Maya demands to know why she didn’t tell her first instead of ambushing her in the meeting. The agent insults her, describing Maya as righteous, bordering on liability. She expects Maya to fall in line.

Marty tries to get them to reconsider but Omar says they know exactly what they want. In a last-ditch effort, Omar asks what he can offer them to change their minds. The agent reveals they aren’t looking for a payout, they’re looking for a relationship. Wendy attempts to change the terms, asking if they’d consider a one-year relationship. She thinks Navarro can try to convince his nephew things are dragging on the financial side. “The Bureau doesn’t compromise with mass-murdering drug traffickers,” says the agent.

Navarro storms off and as Marty and Wendy follow him the agent suggests they would be wise to make this work.

Marty thinks this is better than no deal at all. Omar knows they expect him to go home, kill his family, and continue to do business with them. Disgusted, he thinks he should end them all right now. Navarro tells Marty he can’t go back on his word to Javi; his nephew’s too stupid and too dangerous. Wendy tries to talk him into accepting the deal, saying he’ll get out in a few years. No, it won’t be today but he’ll still be young. Omar points out they’re liars and in five years they’ll screw him again. (He’s probably right.)

Omar puts his hand through a glass out of frustration and anger.

Navarro returns to the agent and simply says, “Five years.”

Wendy wraps up Navarro’s injured hand and the two engage in a heart-to-heart talk. Wendy assures him they didn’t want this. Navarro asks how it feels to be going back to her normal life. She claims she’s in shock, but he thinks it’s fear – fear of the quit. “It has been a pleasure watching you work, Wendy Byrde,” says Navarro, playing her a compliment. He asks that when Marty’s at the office, the kids are in school, and her bottle of wine is empty, she won’t forget about him.

Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk) receives an unexpected call from Javi (Alfonso Herrera) asking how her company made its quarterly numbers without his product. Without any hesitation, she throws Marty under the bus and says he provided it. She informs him it was from Marty’s old partner and proceeds to provide a very detailed description of Ruth. He tells her from now on she’ll be dealing with him.

Marty and Wendy return home and fill Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) in on the deal. Marty’s under the impression Jonah will be happy as well.

Frank Cosgrove Jr. (Joseph Sikora) is at his dad’s desk when Ruth shows up and informs him he can’t “do that thing” they talked about because her cousin’s going to marry Darlene. Ruth wonders why he hasn’t done it yet, and he insists he wants to but hasn’t gotten around to killing the lady who killed his dad. She reminds him no one knows what happened to his dad and he can just take over the whole operation without killing Darlene.

Ruth attempts to give him money but he won’t take it. Frank Jr. doesn’t think he’s just supposed to let Darlene get away with everything she’s done to his family. Ruth, not one to usually beg, actually does so at this point. He gives in and takes the money.

Navarro arrives at the airport prepared to return to Mexico when a swarm of FBI agents, led by none other than Agent Miller, arrests him.

Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) watches the breaking news of the arrest at the motel. Charlotte’s also watching it at home while Marty and Wendy are frantically packing. They’re worried Navarro or Javi might think they had something to do with the arrest.

Wendy insists Charlotte take a shotgun and Marty instructs her to grab her brother and go to “the spot.” As they’re leaving Marty tries to call Maya but she doesn’t pick up. He speaks to an agent who claims they didn’t know Maya would go rogue. Marty suggests they make this same deal with Javi but apparently the FBI has no intention of working with Javier Elizonndro.

Marty calls Javi and Javi reveals he told his uncle not to kill Helen but to “kill the other white meat” instead. Marty insists they had nothing to do with this and it was one agent acting alone. Javi believes now’s the time to kill the Byrdes. Marty asks for a little time and Javi gives him 90 minutes.

Maya watches the news at home while feeding her baby. Her mother asks what she did and Maya responds, “My job.”

PI Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg) is also watching the news at the motel and spots the same agent on TV who was at the Byrdes’ house when he paid them a visit. He then watches as Charlotte and Jonah engage in a very heated discussion.

Jonah insists he’s not going with her and Charlotte reminds him the cartel are not in the know about the inner workings of their family. They’ll kill everyone – including him. Jonah changes his mind and accompanies his sister.

Jim calls Marty but Marty insists it’s not a good time. Jim’s panicking and says the entire operation has got to be bulletproof. Jim isn’t about to go to jail over this and there are papers Marty needs to sign. Marty believes the papers can wait but Jim demands they meet at his house right now or he’ll start making some phone calls that will make Marty’s life difficult.

Ruth visits an old friend of her mom’s who goes by the name Chuck. She selects seeds for Wyatt, explaining it’s a wedding gift so he can set down roots.

Marty walks into Jim’s house and is ambushed by Javi and thrown to the ground. Marty again insists they didn’t do this; they have nothing to do with what happened to Navarro and in fact Wendy’s with his uncle right now. Javi responds with a swift kick to Marty’s ribs.

Wendy tells Navarro she needs him to call Javi and admit he was working with the FBI. He glances at her with a disbelieving look that she even asked this of him. Unfazed, Wendy says, “You know we didn’t do this.” She admits they made a mistake trusting Maya but now she needs him to convince Javi to make the same deal he made. If they get him in a room, they can arrest him. If he does this, they’ll extradite him back to Mexico. Navarro asks if she has this in writing and she explains they won’t put this in writing. Wendy reminds him this morning he was willing to give them everything. “This morning was a long time ago, Wendy,” he replies.

Back at Jim’s place Marty’s begging Javi to give him time.

Wendy swears on her own life and on the lives of her children that if they get Javi they’ll take him back to Mexico.

Marty continues to plead with Javi, swearing he can work out a deal for him with the FBI.

Javi’s phone rings and when he answers all he says is, “Yes, I understand.” After hanging up he says to Marty, “Looks like God gave you another day.”

Wendy thanks Navarro, however, she’s not in the clear just yet. Navarro warns that if he’s not out of this place in 48 hours Nelson has orders to end her.

Charlotte and Jonah hide out at the mausoleum and discuss their parents. Jonah points out their mom tried to have him arrested but Charlotte thinks their parents are doing the best they can. Jonah claims his sister has Stockholm Syndrome. She gets defensive, reminding him he wanted this in the beginning and used to be their little helper. Also, he wanted to leave Chicago because he didn’t have any friends.

“I think you’re exactly like mom,” Jonah says. Charlotte isn’t pleased with that comment.

Jonah asks Charlotte if she ever thinks about what would happen if their parents died. He wonders if she would want to stick together. She would.

Marty visits Ruth and asks for a favor. Come morning if he and Wendy aren’t there, he wants her to go to where they hide the money, grab Charlotte and Jonah, and get them out of town. She demands to know what’s going on and he informs her he’s dealing with an erratic guy. She agrees to help him.

Marty and Wendy prepare to leave with Navarro’s men and learn they’re only taking Marty. They’ll call Wendy with a location.

Wendy meets with the FBI agents at the abandoned mall and informs them they have to meet at a different location. They refuse to move and claim the deal’s off. Wendy yells at them, threatening that if they don’t help her now she’ll expose everything they’ve done because she’ll have nothing to lose.

The meeting takes place at the funeral home. Marty, Javi, and the FBI agents go over their deal and although Navarro was going to get five years they offer Javi 10 years. The agent issues a stern warning: “Should anyone outside of our agreement ever learn about any of this, you can expect the full force of the Bureau to come knocking at your door.”

Javi agrees to the deal.

Wyatt and Darlene tie the knot.

Marty and Wendy have a final meeting with Navarro. Wendy threatens him, warning that if anything happens to them his children will lose access to their money. She also confirms they didn’t tell Javi it was Navarro who gave him up to the FBI. Navarro wants them to know they didn’t have to hide their children at the mausoleum. He doesn’t threaten children; he doesn’t threaten to kill them. As Navarro gets up to walk away Wendy tries to assure him they didn’t want any of this to happen. “You disappointed me,” he says.

Charlotte shows back up at home without Jonah and Wendy asks where he is. She tells her mom he went back to the motel.

The next morning Jonah comes home to get the rest of his stuff. Marty receives a phone call and tells the person on the other end to go ahead and get the office they discussed.

PI Mel calls Maya and lets her know he’s a big fan.

And we’ve finally arrived at episode seven’s absolutely jaw-dropping ending. Darlene and Wyatt come home to find Javi inside their house. He orders them to come in and sit, and then reminds Darlene she was warned to stop selling heroin but she didn’t listen. She tries to apologize but he shoots her dead. Wyatt barely has any time to react before he takes a bullet to the head.

Ruth heads to Darlene’s, hears Zeke crying, and instantly understands something’s wrong. We then see her speeding away. Frantic, she calls Frank Jr. and demands to know why he did it. She hysterically asks why he killed her cousin. He swears he didn’t do it and she realizes who did.

Ruth’s next stop is at the Byrdes’ home. She shows up with a shotgun and demands to know where the man is who’s responsible. She tells them Wyatt’s dead and in a heartbreaking though not surprising moment they lie and say they don’t know. She points the gun at Marty and calls him a liar, insisting she’s going to kill him if he doesn’t tell her.

Jonah interrupts and says he’ll tell her the killer’s name. Wendy tries to stop him but he tells Ruth anyway. They insist she can’t go after Javi and Ruth screams in Marty’s face, “If you want to stop me, you’re going to have to f**king kill me!”

Season four part one ends with Ruth taking off with Zeke still in the car.







