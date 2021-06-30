First Look: ‘The Chair’ Photos and Sneak Peek Video Starring Sandra Oh

12 time Emmy Award nominee Sandra Oh stars as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim, Chair of the English Department, in Netflix’s upcoming comedy series, The Chair. The short video reveals the series’ opening scene with Oh entering her new office, unwrapping an expletive filled sign announcing she’s arrived, and then tumbling out of her chair.

Joining Sandra Oh are Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson, Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling, and Bob Balaban as Professor Elliot Rentz. Nana Mensah plays Professor Yaz McKay, David Morse is Dean Paul Larson, and Everly Carganilla stars as Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim.

The six half-hour episodes premiere on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Amanda Peet writes, executive produces, and is the showrunner. Sandra Oh, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Bernie Caulfield, and Daniel Gray Longino also executive produce. Peet’s co-writers include Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer. Daniel Gray Longino directed all six episodes.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.