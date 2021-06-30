The Critics Choice Association* will be shining the spotlight on non-English language films with the creation of the World Movie Awards. The inaugural World Movie Awards will air in 2022.

The newly formed International Branch of the CCA will play an integral role in the planning of the World Movie Awards. The CCA also plans to involve other critics groups across the globe in the inaugural awards.

“It has been clear for some time that many, if not most, of the leading critics and entertainment journalists reporting for foreign audiences were not welcome in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, so the CCA has opened its big tent and welcomed in dozens of them,” stated Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin.

The International Branch just added a batch of new members with additional applicants currently being considered.

“As the world flattens and the best films are distributed all around the planet, often day-and-date, our mission has expanded,” added Berlin. “Our purpose as a collective of critics is to help audiences find the good stuff at a time when viewing options have exploded, while simultaneously helping motion picture makers find their audiences. With the amazing growth of multinational distribution platforms and high-quality content producers such as Netflix, Amazon, and Apple alongside wonderful films from traditional studios all over the world, the time has come to celebrate the best cinematic storytelling being produced outside of Hollywood.”

The new International branch joins the established Film, TV, and Documentary branches of the CCA.

Specifics on the World Movie Awards will be announced at a later date.

* – I am a member of the Critics Choice Assn.








