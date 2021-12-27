‘The Cleaning Lady’ Preview: Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Premiere Date

Fox’s new drama The Cleaning Lady finds a single mom willing to do anything necessary to help save her son’s life. The series is based on a successful Argentine drama and stars Elodie Yung (The Defenders) as the mother willing to go to extreme lengths in the hunt for a medical treatment for her child.

The season one cast also includes Adan Canto as Arman Morales, Martha Millan as Fiona, Oliver Hudson as Garrett, Sean Lew as Chris, and Faith Bryant as Jaz. Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle star play Luca.

Season one debuts with episode one, “TNT,” airing on January 3, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT.

The creative team includes executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok (The 100), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and executive producers Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez. Kwok developed the series and wrote the pilot episode which was directed and executive produced by Michael Offer (Homeland).

Fox released the following description of The Cleaning Lady season one:

The Cleaning Lady is an emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor, THONY, (Yung) who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son LUCA. With her son diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder and her husband, MARCO (Ivan Shaw), struggling with a gambling addiction and unable to get a visa, Thony is left to save the boy on her own. Where she once had it all – a successful career as a doctor, loving husband and family, Thony is now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, FIONA, waiting for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker.

However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, through an unexpected run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, ARMAN MORALES, she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER who is in pursuit. Using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld, Thony does what is necessary to save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process.







