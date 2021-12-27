‘The Batman’ Releases The Bat and The Cat Trailer

Warner Bros Pictures just delivered a late Christmas present with the unveiling of a new “The Bat and The Cat” trailer from The Batman. The new two and a half minute trailer features Robert Pattinson‘s Batman and Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman (surrounded by kitties), and also throws in new action scenes and a disturbing look at The Riddler.

Judging by this new trailer, director/co-writer Matt Reeves has done an impressive job of capturing the Christopher Nolan vibe while making this latest take on The Dark Knight his own. Hopefully the March 4, 2022 release date sticks and we’ll finally get to judge for ourselves how this new Batman compares to The Dark Knight trilogy early next year.

In addition to Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman stars Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, and Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Farrell), Carmine Falcone (Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the

perpetrator’s plans become clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.







